More than 100 suspects held across Turkey in drug busts

World Bulletin / News Desk
Out of the total, 55 were arrested from Adiyaman, Adana and Van provinces, the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.
Police also seized 77,5 kilograms (170,836 pounds) of heroin and 10,5 kilograms (23,214 pounds) of bonsai -- a type of synthetic drug, the source said.
In Istanbul, police arrested a suspect and seized more than 42 kilograms (93 pounds) of hashish in anti-drug operations
In a separate operation, anti-narcotics team rounded up 42 suspects in one week in northwestern Tekirdag province for selling and using drugs.
Six suspects were also held in the northwestern province of Balikesir and Kirklareli after they were found in possession of some drugs.
