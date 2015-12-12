Worldbulletin News

Erdogan: FETO stole our future, split Ummah
Erdogan: FETO stole our future, split Ummah

Group behind 2016 defeated coup bid has done evil to our children, says Turkish president

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) had destroyed the future of the nation.

FETO and its U.S. based leader Fetullah Gulen organized the defeated coup bid on July 15, 2016 which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Speaking at the 135th founding anniversary of Marmara University in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “FETO has usurped our future with the evil they have done to the children of this nation. It stole our future and split the [Muslim] Ummah."

Erdogan indicated that the coup attempt in 2016 and the Dec.17-25 plot against the government were linked to the debates of closing coaching centers, known as dersane, across the country in 2012. 

He was referring to a so-called graft probe against top government officials to overthrow Turkey’s elected government followed by a large-scale raid on Dec. 17-25, 2013, which led to the detention of prominent figures.



