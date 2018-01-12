Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:15, 12 January 2018 Friday
Turkey
17:13, 12 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey, Somalia sign economic partnership pact
Turkey, Somalia sign economic partnership pact

Top officials from both countries inaugurate joint economic commission meeting, sign cooperation protocol

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and Somalia on Friday signed a pact to boost their strategic economic partnership.

“We wish to deepen relations with Somalia. Turkey’s investment in Somalia stands at over $100 million,” Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag told a signing ceremony alongside his Somali counterpart Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid.

“This figure forms a foundation to prompt bigger cooperation in the days to come.”

He predicted that the bilateral trade volume would rise to $200 million from about $120 million in 2016. 

He spoke at the opening of a Turkey-Somalia Joint Economic Commission meeting in the capital Ankara co-chaired by himself and Gulaid.

Akdag added that both countries should carry through 2016 memorandums of understanding in such areas as energy, mines, electricity, higher education, agriculture, and maritime affairs.

He added an expected free trade agreement between the two countries would boost trade ties.

Gulaid, for his part, said the meeting would maintain bilateral economic ties and bolster strategic cooperation in the years to come.

Turkey and Somalia have long enjoyed friendly relations, as Turkey has invested in many areas to help modernize Mogadishu, the capital of the Horn of Africa country.

Last September, Turkey opened its largest military training academy abroad in Somalia.

Located south of Mogadishu, the training facility took some two years to build.

The facility spans over 4 square kilometers (1.54 square miles), and can train more than 1,500 troops at a time, according to the Somali government.



Related Turkey somalia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Brexit won't hurt Turkish-UK trade Economy ministers
Brexit won't hurt Turkish-UK trade: Economy ministers

Turkish, British trade officials meet in Ankara to stress continued strong economic ties in post-Brexit era
Erdogan files lawsuit against main opposition leader
Erdogan files lawsuit against main opposition leader

Turkey's main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been accused of insulting Turkish president
Turkey Somalia sign economic partnership pact
Turkey, Somalia sign economic partnership pact

Top officials from both countries inaugurate joint economic commission meeting, sign cooperation protocol
Erdogan FETO stole our future split Ummah
Erdogan: FETO stole our future, split Ummah

Group behind 2016 defeated coup bid has done evil to our children, says Turkish president
More than 100 suspects held across Turkey in drug busts
More than 100 suspects held across Turkey in drug busts

Police also seize 77,490 kilograms of heroin, 10,530 kilograms of bonsai  
Turkish first lady invites French counterpart to Turkey
Turkish first lady invites French counterpart to Turkey

Emine Erdogan tweets photos of her meeting with Brigitte Macron last week
Fresh Tunisia arrests over wave of unrest
Fresh Tunisia arrests over wave of unrest

Activists have called for a major protest Friday over the measures introduced at the start of the year that are expected to see prices rise.
Court remands man linked to Istanbul airport attack
Court remands man linked to Istanbul airport attack

Georgian national Zurab Idoidze has been accused of aiding terrorist who blew himself up during operation in Georgia
Turkey to not import meat in future
Turkey to not import meat ‘in future’

Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Ahmet Esref Fakibaba says Turkey aims to export meat
160 Syrians held in western Turkey
160 Syrians held in western Turkey

Gendarmerie teams in Izmir carry out operations against people trying to reach Greece using illegal routes  
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 70 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 70 FETO suspects

Operations launched across country after Ankara prosecutor issues arrest warrants for former teachers at FETO-linked schools
Turkey dismisses over 260 officials with new decree
Turkey dismisses over 260 officials with new decree

New statutory decrees under state of emergency published in Official Gazette
27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey
27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey

Security forces spot Syrian nationals crossing the border into Turkey
Erdogan No one can establish new state in north Syria
Erdogan: No one can establish new state in north Syria

Turkish president calls out ‘inadequate policies’ of US in region
Turkey s Diyanet sets up 1 000 tents for Syrians
Turkey’s Diyanet sets up 1,000 tents for Syrians

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation also provides Syrian refugees fleeing violence in Hama with winter clothing, blankets
Turkey rescues over 40 undocumented migrants in Aegean
Turkey rescues over 40 undocumented migrants in Aegean

Among rescued people are 13 Afghans, 8 Syrians, 6 Sierra Leoneans, 6 Angolans, 3 Eritreans, 2 Malians

News

More than 100 suspects held across Turkey in drug busts
More than 100 suspects held across Turkey in drug busts

Turkish aid agency provides healthcare to Rohingya
Turkish aid agency provides healthcare to Rohingya

Turkey to not import meat ‘in future’
Turkey to not import meat in future

160 Syrians held in western Turkey
160 Syrians held in western Turkey

Turkey dismisses over 260 officials with new decree
Turkey dismisses over 260 officials with new decree

27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey
27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey

Somali prime minister replaces three Cabinet ministers
Somali prime minister replaces three Cabinet ministers

Somalia arrests 42 soldiers for raiding senator's home
Somalia arrests 42 soldiers for raiding senator's home

Women and Family Institution Between Established Culture and Religious Duties in Somalia
Women and Family Institution Between Established Culture and Religious Duties

Somali cadets graduate from Turkish military academy
Somali cadets graduate from Turkish military academy

Somalia: Suicide attack at police academy kills 10
Somalia Suicide attack at police academy kills 10

Uganda starts Somalia troop withdrawal
Uganda starts Somalia troop withdrawal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 