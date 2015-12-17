Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
09:19, 13 January 2018 Saturday
Economy
Update: 21:48, 12 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Facebook shares sink as US stocks add to records
Facebook shares sink as US stocks add to records

About 12 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,675.70, up 0.4 percent.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Shares of Facebook tumbled Friday after it announced an overhaul of its newsfeed, while US stocks added to records following data showing higher retail sales in December.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 2,772.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 7,219.4, weighed down somewhat by a 4.2 percent drop in Facebook.

All three indices closed at records on Thursday. 



Related Facebook
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Facebook shares sink as US stocks add to records
Facebook shares sink as US stocks add to records

About 12 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,675.70, up 0.4 percent.
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent to open at 115,062.79 points on Friday, US dollar/lira, euro/lira exchange rates go down
Global food prices went up in 2017 UN body
Global food prices went up in 2017: UN body

Food Price Index gains 8.2 percent year-on-year in 2017, reaching highest annual average since 2014
US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high
US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high

Gas prices also rising in US, forecast to hit highest levels since 2014
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.65 percent to open at 114,329.36 points on Thursday
Global economy should do well until 2020 World Bank
Global economy should do well until 2020: World Bank

‘We think the recovery is firm and the momentum is there says World Bank Development Prospects Group Director
World Bank projects near 7 economic growth in Turkey
World Bank projects near 7% economic growth in Turkey

Fiscal, monetary policies pushed economy 'to a much stronger-than-expected rebound in growth,' bank says
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session

BIST 100 drops 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history

Amazon founder’s fortune grew to $105.1 billion after company’s shares increase again
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week

BIST 100 gains 0.75 percent; US dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate hovers at around 3.74; euro-lira rate falls to 4.49
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia

From clampdowns to a warm embrace, regulators in Asia have taken very different approaches to dealing with the bitcoin phenomenon. Here are the developments in a few key markets
Exxon Mobil makes major oil discovery off Guyana
Exxon Mobil makes major oil discovery off Guyana

Oil company announces sixth major discovery in offshore region partly claimed by Venezuela
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017

Sales drop by 2.8 percent, according to industry body
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 gains 0.58 percent; USD/TRY, EUR/TRY exchange rates go down
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session

BIST 100 slightly up 0.01 percent; currency exchange rates rise  

News

How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

Privacy campaigner can sue Facebook, EU court hears
Privacy campaigner can sue Facebook EU court hears

Third of Americans saw Russian-created Facebook content
Third of Americans saw Russian-created Facebook content

US Justice Department sends search warrants to Facebook
US Justice Department sends search warrants to Facebook

EU commissioner drops Facebook as 'highway of hatred'
EU commissioner drops Facebook as 'highway of hatred'

Russia warns of blocking Facebook in 2018
Russia warns of blocking Facebook in 2018






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 