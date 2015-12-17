Update: 21:48, 12 January 2018 Friday

Facebook shares sink as US stocks add to records

World Bulletin / News Desk

Shares of Facebook tumbled Friday after it announced an overhaul of its newsfeed, while US stocks added to records following data showing higher retail sales in December.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 2,772.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 7,219.4, weighed down somewhat by a 4.2 percent drop in Facebook.

All three indices closed at records on Thursday.