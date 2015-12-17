Facebook shares sink as US stocks add to records

World Bulletin / News Desk
Shares of Facebook tumbled Friday after it announced an overhaul of its newsfeed, while US stocks added to records following data showing higher retail sales in December.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 2,772.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 7,219.4, weighed down somewhat by a 4.2 percent drop in Facebook.
All three indices closed at records on Thursday.
About 12 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,675.70, up 0.4 percent.
BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent to open at 115,062.79 points on Friday, US dollar/lira, euro/lira exchange rates go down
Food Price Index gains 8.2 percent year-on-year in 2017, reaching highest annual average since 2014
Gas prices also rising in US, forecast to hit highest levels since 2014
BIST 100 rises 0.65 percent to open at 114,329.36 points on Thursday
‘We think the recovery is firm and the momentum is there says World Bank Development Prospects Group Director
Fiscal, monetary policies pushed economy 'to a much stronger-than-expected rebound in growth,' bank says
BIST 100 drops 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday
Amazon founder’s fortune grew to $105.1 billion after company’s shares increase again
BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
BIST 100 gains 0.75 percent; US dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate hovers at around 3.74; euro-lira rate falls to 4.49
From clampdowns to a warm embrace, regulators in Asia have taken very different approaches to dealing with the bitcoin phenomenon. Here are the developments in a few key markets
Oil company announces sixth major discovery in offshore region partly claimed by Venezuela
BIST 100 slightly up 0.01 percent; currency exchange rates rise