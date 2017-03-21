Turkish FM warns Washington against FETO terrorism

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish foreign minister on Saturday criticized the U.S. stance towards the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), urging the country to see the true colour of the terror group.
Speaking during a meeting with Turkish expats in Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the whole world had understood how the FETO was a treacherous terrorist organization.
"I hope the U.S. understands it someday," said Cavusoglu, adding that Turkey, unfortunately, could not get the desired support from the U.S. in its fight against the FETO which Turkey blamed for July 15 failed coup attempt in 2016.
Neither an extradition have been made nor an investigation have been launched, the minister said.
Turkey has repeatedly called for the group's U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen's extradition in the aftermath of the 2016 defeated coup which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, as well as having a large network of influence and intimidation abroad.
