KRG’s premier meets Pope in Vatican

Nechirvan Barzani, prime minister of northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), met Pope Francis at the Holy See on Friday.
According to a written statement from the premier's office, the meeting, which was closed to press, touched on "the situation of the Iraqi Christians" and "the problems between Baghdad and Erbil."
The duo also discussed the Vatican's role in mediating between Baghdad and Erbil.
Pope emphasized the issue of "living together", wishing that all the problems with Baghdad would be solved in a peaceful way, through talks and dialogue, the statement said.
The pontiff also thanked Barzani for opening their doors to all displaced people, especially Christians, who left their homes due to the attacks from the Daesh terrorist organization.
According to local media, Barzani last met with the Pope in Vatican City, March, 2015.
