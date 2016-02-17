Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:20, 13 January 2018 Saturday
Europe
10:26, 13 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Former Canadian professor freed from French jail
Former Canadian professor freed from French jail

Terrorism charges dropped but ordeal not over yet

World Bulletin / News Desk

A former Canadian university professor was freed from a French jail Friday after terrorism charges against him were dropped.

Hassan Diab, a Lebanese-Canadian, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in November 2008 and extradited to France, where he was suspected of participating in a 1980 Paris synagogue bombing in which four people died.

He was charged with first-degree murder and has spent three years in a French prison.

The 64-year-old former University of Ottawa sociology professor has repeatedly said he is innocent and maintained he was in Beruit, Lebanon when the attack took place.

Eight attempts to gain his release failed but Friday, French magistrates ruled there was not enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

Donald Bayne, Diab’s Canadian lawyer, said supporters who have worked to get his client released were “elated, relieved and thankful” that the professor is now free.

But his ordeal may not be over – Bayne said Diab’s French lawyers maintained it is almost a certainty that French prosecutors will appeal the decision to free him.

“France is too traumatized by terrorist attacks, their legal machinery for dealing with terrorism cases is very, very strict,” Bayne said in interviews with Canadian media. “The government can show no sign of softness or weakness toward accused terrorists.”

And, while Diab is free, he can’t just jump on an airplane and fly home to Canada.

“He’s found to be, in effect, an innocent man in France who is not a French citizen, who does not currently have Canadian travel documents and who is probably on a no-fly list,” Bayne said. “But he’s in a much better position today than he was yesterday in a prison – but he’s not at liberty, as a normal citizen would be, to hop on a plane and come home.”

Bayne thanked Global Affairs Canada and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland for their support, but he questioned the extraditing of his client on flimsy evidence.

“This Canadian was extradited on overwhelmingly unreliable evidence,” he said. “How could Canada have extradited a Canadian to France when France never, never had a case against Dr. Diab fit to go to trial?”



Related France Canada jail
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting

Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister

In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus

Rauf Denktas, founding president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, passed away on Jan. 13, 2012
KRG s premier meets Pope in Vatican
KRG’s premier meets Pope in Vatican

The duo discuss issues including the situation of Christians in Iraq and the problems between Erbil and Baghdad.
UN official Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'
UN official: Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'

There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 

Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening

He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
US Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
Trump slams immigration from African Latin countries
Trump slams immigration from African, Latin countries

'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says

News

20 terror attacks thwarted in France in 2017: Minister
20 terror attacks thwarted in France in 2017 Minister

Number of asylum seekers hits record high in France
Number of asylum seekers hits record high in France

Erdogan invites French firms to join Turkey's progress
Erdogan invites French firms to join Turkey's progress

Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit
Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit

France to reveal new law against 'fake news'
France to reveal new law against 'fake news'

France voices concern over arrests, casualties in Iran
France voices concern over arrests casualties in Iran

Berlin prison hit by three escapes in one week
Berlin prison hit by three escapes in one week

Turkish courts jail 332 people over coup attempt
Turkish courts jail 332 people over coup attempt

Former Israeli minister starts jail sentence for fraud
Former Israeli minister starts jail sentence for fraud

University lecturer jailed over edited video
University lecturer jailed over edited video

Turkey: Opposition lawmaker to serve jail time
Turkey Opposition lawmaker to serve jail time

Six Egyptian policemen jailed for torture
Six Egyptian policemen jailed for torture

Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

Canada, US to host meeting on North Korea
Canada US to host meeting on North Korea

Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal

Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA
Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance
Canadian Muslim group wants day of remembrance

Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 