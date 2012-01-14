Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey on Saturday commemorated the sixth death anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' founding father Rauf Denktas, who passed away in 2012.
The Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying "We respectfully commemorate the late Rauf Raif Denktas, the founding President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, on the sixth anniversary of his passing away".
The Ministry said Denktas had devoted his entire life to the Turkish Cypriots' "dignified struggle for existence, defending with wisdom and sacrifice the cause of the Turkish Cypriot people for rights, equality and liberty, in a common bond of ideals and sentiments with the Turkish motherland".
Denktas "displayed outstanding leadership in overcoming all the challenges that arose during this process," and "will always retain his exceptional place in our hearts and in history," it added.
"The Turkish Cypriot people’s determined struggle for their righteous cause, carried out under his guidance, will help transform the island into an area of peace, stability and prosperity in the region," it concluded.
The Eastern Mediterranean island has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.
Cyprus has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, with the latest initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K. collapsing last year.
Turkey blames Greek Cypriot intransigence for the talks’ failure, also faulting the European Union for admitting Cyprus as a divided island into the union in 2004 after the Greek Cypriot administration rejected a peace deal.
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which was declared on Nov. 15, 1983, is currently recognized only by Turkey as an independent state.
"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'
Rauf Denktas, founding president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, passed away on Jan. 13, 2012
The duo discuss issues including the situation of Christians in Iraq and the problems between Erbil and Baghdad.
There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman
Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says