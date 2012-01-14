Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:20, 13 January 2018 Saturday
Cyprus
10:58, 13 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus

Rauf Denktas, founding president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, passed away on Jan. 13, 2012

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Saturday commemorated the sixth death anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' founding father Rauf Denktas, who passed away in 2012.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying "We respectfully commemorate the late Rauf Raif Denktas, the founding President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, on the sixth anniversary of his passing away".

The Ministry said Denktas had devoted his entire life to the Turkish Cypriots' "dignified struggle for existence, defending with wisdom and sacrifice the cause of the Turkish Cypriot people for rights, equality and liberty, in a common bond of ideals and sentiments with the Turkish motherland".

Denktas "displayed outstanding leadership in overcoming all the challenges that arose during this process," and "will always retain his exceptional place in our hearts and in history," it added.

"The Turkish Cypriot people’s determined struggle for their righteous cause, carried out under his guidance, will help transform the island into an area of peace, stability and prosperity in the region," it concluded.

The Eastern Mediterranean island has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

Cyprus has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, with the latest initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K. collapsing last year.

Turkey blames Greek Cypriot intransigence for the talks’ failure, also faulting the European Union for admitting Cyprus as a divided island into the union in 2004 after the Greek Cypriot administration rejected a peace deal.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which was declared on Nov. 15, 1983, is currently recognized only by Turkey as an independent state.



Related Turkey cyprus denktas
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Cyprus News
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting

Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister

In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus

Rauf Denktas, founding president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, passed away on Jan. 13, 2012
KRG s premier meets Pope in Vatican
KRG’s premier meets Pope in Vatican

The duo discuss issues including the situation of Christians in Iraq and the problems between Erbil and Baghdad.
UN official Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'
UN official: Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'

There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 

Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening

He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
US Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
Trump slams immigration from African Latin countries
Trump slams immigration from African, Latin countries

'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says

News

60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls

Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says

Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus
New Year brings new votes for both sides of Cyprus

Israel, Greek Cyprus conduct joint military drill
Israel Greek Cyprus conduct joint military drill

Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU
Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU

Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Istanbul to host Jerusalem awareness run
Istanbul to host Jerusalem awareness run

Turkey probing Libyan-bound ship seized by Greece
Turkey probing Libyan-bound ship seized by Greece

Turkey among 'top ten' countries in book diversity
Turkey among 'top ten' countries in book diversity

Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 