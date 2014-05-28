Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:20, 13 January 2018 Saturday
Palestine
11:27, 13 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting

Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said Friday it will not attend a central council meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) next week in Ramallah.

“Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas' political bureau, in an official letter told Salim Zanoun, chairman of the PLO’s Palestinian National Council, that the party will not participate in the central council meeting next Sunday and Monday,” said Palestine’s official radio station.

A senior Hamas official who preferred to remain anonymous told Anadolu Agency that Hamas took the decision following several days of discussions between the movement’s leaders inside and outside Palestine.

“The meeting will be held in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, which means that senior Hamas officials won’t be able to attend,” he said.

He added that “the meeting will be held without a specific agenda, which strengthened the conviction by the movement’s leadership that no concrete decisions will be taken.”

The Islamic Jihad movement announced Tuesday that it will not participate in the meeting as it will be held in an Israeli occupied city.

Last December, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced a meeting of the Palestinian Central Council to discuss steps to be taken against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.



Related Palestine Hamas
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting

Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister

In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus

Rauf Denktas, founding president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, passed away on Jan. 13, 2012
KRG s premier meets Pope in Vatican
KRG’s premier meets Pope in Vatican

The duo discuss issues including the situation of Christians in Iraq and the problems between Erbil and Baghdad.
UN official Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'
UN official: Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'

There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 

Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening

He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
US Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
Trump slams immigration from African Latin countries
Trump slams immigration from African, Latin countries

'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says

News

Jewish settlers stone Palestinian vehicles
Jewish settlers stone Palestinian vehicles

Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed

Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands

Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids

UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention

Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids

Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Abbas, ex-Hamas chief discuss US decision on Jerusalem
Abbas ex-Hamas chief discuss US decision on Jerusalem

Hamas declares ‘day of rage’ over Jerusalem crisis
Hamas declares day of rage over Jerusalem crisis

Hamas: Israeli ban on Swiss officials 'inhuman'
Hamas Israeli ban on Swiss officials 'inhuman'

Hamas, Fatah delay unity govt till Dec. 10
Hamas Fatah delay unity govt till Dec 10






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 