21:20, 13 January 2018 Saturday
Art & Culture
Turkey among 'top ten' countries in book diversity
Turkey among 'top ten' countries in book diversity

Turkish culture minister says around 65,000 variety of books published in the country as of 2017.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Culture Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Friday that Turkey is among the top ten countries in the world in book diversity.

Speaking during his visit to the southwestern province of Burdur, the minister said the country has fallen behind the desired figures in terms of the number of published books.

"But we are ranked among top ten in book diversity," Kurtulmus said.

He said Turkey is not a country where books are in short supply, adding that around 65,000 various books were printed in the country as of 2017.



