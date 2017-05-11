Toronto schoolgirl attacked, hijab cut with scissors

World Bulletin / News Desk
Toronto police are hunting for a suspect after an 11-year-old Muslim girl was attacked Friday on her way to school by a male who tried twice to cut off her hijab with scissors.
The incident occurred at about 9 a.m. near Pauline Johnson Public School in Toronto’s east end.
Khawlah Noman is a sixth grade student at the school.
She described the attack at a news conference.
“I felt really scared and confused,” Khawlah said, although she was not hurt in the incident. She said she was on the sidewalk when she sensed a man behind her and turned to find him holding scissors. She screamed and the man ran off, but returned a few minutes later.
“He continued cutting at my hijab again,” Khawlah said.
Police were called shortly afterward.
“We don’t know what motivated the attack," Toronto police Constable David Hopkinson said initially but authorities later said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in from London, Ontario, where he was meeting with his Cabinet. "My heart goes out to the young girl who was attacked, seemingly for her religion. I can't imagine how afraid she must have been," he said. "I want her and her family and her friends and community to know that that is not what Canada is."
Khawlah’s mother, who was at her daughter’s side while she spoke, demanded the attack be labeled a hate crime.
“I don’t know why he did that, it’s just not Canada,” Samad said. “I am so proud to be a Canadian, and I feel so safe in this community.”
She added that she has been in Canada for 25 years and this is the first incident of its kind that she can remember.
“I’m frustrated and I’m angry but I do believe in peace in Canada,” Samad said.
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne called the attack a “cowardly act of hatred” in a tweet posted Friday.
The male suspect is described as Asian and in his 20s.
'There were multiple lockers with anti-Muslim graffiti and it is being investigated,' police bureau said.
Fast-food chain apologizes after video surfaces on Twitter showing student being refused entry to London branch
Ofsted chief advises school inspectors to ask girls why they wear hijab to school
Businessman Rashid Nekkaz covered face with banknotes, pictures of Austrian foreign minister over so-called 'burqa ban'
Protestors: We are talking about Shariah law, which goes against the Constitution of Canada
Interior ministry says offenders could face fines, or be taken into custody
New Charlie Hebdo cover accused of stirring up hatred against Muslims by linking Islam to terrorism
Muslims now facing more serious threat as far-right groups not hesitating to use violence
Jewish, anti-Islamophobia groups make joint complaint about controversial tabloid piece
Donor pledges 1M pesos to each kin of fallen troops involved in Marawi operation where army fights ISIL-linked militants
Authorities claim they were operating without official permission
'Direct connection' between misleading information about Islam, uptick in Islamophobic attacks, says Imam Omar Suleiman
Syrian woman divorcing from husband instructed to remove headscarf at hearing
Negative media portrayals of British Muslims leading to increased hostility, say observers