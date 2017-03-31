Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:19, 13 January 2018 Saturday
Latin America
Update: 13:09, 13 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four people died and 16 were injured during riots this week in Venezuela’s Merida state over food shortages.

The mayor’s office in the town of Arapuey said three of the four deceased are local residents that died after being shot.

“An armed group in moving vehicles shot at people queueing to buy rice in front of a store,” said Mayor Silvio Luis Torres.

Among the dead was a 17-year-old minor. Another victim, 23-year-old Manuel Alberto Oria Marquez, was shot while looting a food truck, according to eyewitnesses.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Valera city. Most of them suffered bullet wounds.

“In this town, lots of people go hungry,” said Addy Coromoto Valero, deputy to the National Assembly for Merida state, when asked what caused the riots.

The riots broke out Wednesday and continued through late Thursday.

During that time, robberies of supermarkets and the looting of food trucks were reported. A tanker truck carrying milk was robbed by residents of Caracciolo Parra and Olmedo municipalities in northern Merida. Local media reports said people climbed on top of the truck and took out the milk with buckets. Police prevented locals from looting another truck carrying corn.

Valero also said at least 30 heads of cattle were stolen from a state-run farm in the region.

Venezuela is in the midst of a major economic crisis prompted by a precipitous decline in the price of oil and worsened by the U.S. sanctions. The country is now wracked by shortages of basic supplies including food, medicine and medical supplies.



Related Venezuela
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting

Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister

In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus

Rauf Denktas, founding president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, passed away on Jan. 13, 2012
KRG s premier meets Pope in Vatican
KRG’s premier meets Pope in Vatican

The duo discuss issues including the situation of Christians in Iraq and the problems between Erbil and Baghdad.
UN official Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'
UN official: Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'

There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 

Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening

He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
US Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
Trump slams immigration from African Latin countries
Trump slams immigration from African, Latin countries

'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says

News

Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

Venezuela releases another eight political opponents
Venezuela releases another eight political opponents

Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will

Venezuela government, opposition hold new round of talks
Venezuela government opposition hold new round of talks

Venezuelan former mayor Ledezma flees to Colombia
Venezuelan former mayor Ledezma flees to Colombia

Venezuela seeks breathing space from debt crisis in Moscow
Venezuela seeks breathing space from debt crisis in Moscow






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 