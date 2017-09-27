Today in History January 13

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1397
|John of Gaunt marries Katherine Rouet.
|1846
|President James Polk dispatches General Zachary Taylor and 4,000 troops to the Texas Border as war with Mexico looms.
|1862
|President Lincoln names Edwin M. Stanton Secretary of War.
|1900
|To combat Czech nationalism, Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria-Hungary decrees German the official language of the Imperial Army.
|1919
|California votes to ratify the prohibition amendment.
|1923
|Hitler denounces the Weimar Republic as 5,000 storm troopers demonstrate in Germany.
|1927
|A woman takes a seat on the NY Stock Exchange breaking the all-male tradition.
|1931
|The bridge connecting New York and New Jersey is named the George Washington Memorial Bridge.
|1937
|The United States bars Americans from serving in the Civil War in Spain.
|1943
|General Leclerc's Free French forces merge with the British under Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery in Libya.
|1944
|Plants are destroyed and 64 U.S. aircraft are lost in an air attack in Germany.
|1945
|The Red Army opens an offensive in South Poland, crashing 25 miles through the German lines.
|1947
|British troops replace striking truck drivers.
|1955
|Chase National and the Bank of Manhattan agree to merge resulting in the second largest U.S. bank.
|1965
|Two U.S. planes are shot down in Laos while on a combat mission.
|1968
|U.S. reports shifting most air targets from North Vietnam to Laos.
|1976
|Argentina ousts a British envoy in dispute over the Falkland Islands.
|1980
|The United States offers Pakistan a two-year aid plan to counter the Soviet threat in Afghanistan.
|1982
|Air Florida Flight 90 Boeing 737 jet crashes into Washington, D.C.'s 14th Street Bridge shortly after takeoff, then plunges into the Potomac River; 78 people, including 4 motorists, are killed.
|1990
|In Virginia, Douglas Wilder, the first African American elected governor of a US state, takes office.
