Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey will not accept a "privileged partnership" with the EU, the country's EU Minister Omer Celik has said.
"If we are offered a privileged partnership, we will not even consider it, and simply reject," Celik told news channel Haberturk on Friday.
German politicians lately proposed the "privileged partnership" for Turkey, instead of full EU membership.
"No one can offer a second-class status to Turkey in its EU relations," Celik said, underlining Turkey's clear position on this.
The minister also criticized Johannes Hahn, commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations. "Although he is the EU Commissioner for Enlargement, he wants to cut Turkey-EU relations."
Turkey had applied for the EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005.
However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France.
To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations on 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.
As of May 2016, 16 chapters had been opened and one concluded. However, in December 2016, the member states said no new chapters will be opened.
Celik said Turkey wants to open Chapter 23 on the judiciary and fundamental rights and Chapter 24 on justice, freedom and security.
Majority of migrants attempted to cross into Turkey from Syria, according to military
Public run to start in Cengelkoy on Sunday morning and finish at 15 July Martyrs Bridge
'No one can offer second-class status to Turkey,' says EU minister Omer Celik
Turkey launches investigation of Libyan-bound ship captured by Greek Coast Guard Forces on Jan. 7
People influenced by Fetullah Terrorists need to be informed with accurate religious knowledge, Ali Erbas says
Cavusoglu urges the U.S. to see the true colour of FETO terror organization blamed for 2016 failed coup attempt.
Turkey's main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been accused of insulting Turkish president
Turkish, British trade officials meet in Ankara to stress continued strong economic ties in post-Brexit era
Top officials from both countries inaugurate joint economic commission meeting, sign cooperation protocol
Group behind 2016 defeated coup bid has done evil to our children, says Turkish president
Police also seize 77,490 kilograms of heroin, 10,530 kilograms of bonsai
Emine Erdogan tweets photos of her meeting with Brigitte Macron last week
Activists have called for a major protest Friday over the measures introduced at the start of the year that are expected to see prices rise.
Georgian national Zurab Idoidze has been accused of aiding terrorist who blew himself up during operation in Georgia
Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Ahmet Esref Fakibaba says Turkey aims to export meat
Gendarmerie teams in Izmir carry out operations against people trying to reach Greece using illegal routes