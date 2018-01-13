Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:19, 13 January 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 14:19, 13 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Istanbul to host Jerusalem awareness run
Istanbul to host Jerusalem awareness run

Public run to start in Cengelkoy on Sunday morning and finish at 15 July Martyrs Bridge

World Bulletin / News Desk

A public run will be held on Sunday in Istanbul to raise awareness about the Jerusalem (Qudus) issue.

The Palestinian territories have remained tense since early last month, when U.S. President Donald Trump recognized the contested city as Israel’s capital, drawing widespread condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world.

A number of protests have been held since then around the world against the decision on the status of Jerusalem.

The head of the Istanbul-based Oncu Youth and Sports Club, which organized the run, said Saturday that Jerusalem had always been a top priority for them.

"We will never forget the cruelties committed in our sacred places [in Jerusalem] or allow them to be forgotten," Mustafa Canbey said in a statement.

He called on all Jerusalem-lovers to participate in the run, which is also supported by the Metropolitan Municipality and Uskudar district municipality.

The run will start in Cengelkoy district of the city's Asian side at 10.30 a.m. local time (0730GMT) and will finish at the 15 July Martyrs Bridge.

Known for his songs on Jerusalem, Omer Karaoglu will also attend the event.

Around 10,000 participants are expected to take part in the run, and receive souvenir medals, while 10 lucky winners of a draw will get a chance to visit Jerusalem.



Related Turkey jerusalem Qudus
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU
Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU

'No one can offer second-class status to Turkey,' says EU minister Omer Celik
Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Majority of migrants attempted to cross into Turkey from Syria, according to military
Istanbul to host Jerusalem awareness run
Istanbul to host Jerusalem awareness run

Public run to start in Cengelkoy on Sunday morning and finish at 15 July Martyrs Bridge
Turkey probing Libyan-bound ship seized by Greece
Turkey probing Libyan-bound ship seized by Greece

Turkey launches investigation of Libyan-bound ship captured by Greek Coast Guard Forces on Jan. 7
Turkish religious leader warns Americans about FETO
Turkish religious leader warns Americans about FETO

People influenced by Fetullah Terrorists need to be informed with accurate religious knowledge, Ali Erbas says
Turkish FM warns Washington against FETO terrorism
Turkish FM warns Washington against FETO terrorism

Cavusoglu urges the U.S. to see the true colour of FETO terror organization blamed for 2016 failed coup attempt.
Erdogan files lawsuit against main opposition leader
Erdogan files lawsuit against main opposition leader

Turkey's main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been accused of insulting Turkish president
Brexit won't hurt Turkish-UK trade Economy ministers
Brexit won't hurt Turkish-UK trade: Economy ministers

Turkish, British trade officials meet in Ankara to stress continued strong economic ties in post-Brexit era
Turkey Somalia sign economic partnership pact
Turkey, Somalia sign economic partnership pact

Top officials from both countries inaugurate joint economic commission meeting, sign cooperation protocol
Erdogan FETO stole our future split Ummah
Erdogan: FETO stole our future, split Ummah

Group behind 2016 defeated coup bid has done evil to our children, says Turkish president
More than 100 suspects held across Turkey in drug busts
More than 100 suspects held across Turkey in drug busts

Police also seize 77,490 kilograms of heroin, 10,530 kilograms of bonsai  
Turkish first lady invites French counterpart to Turkey
Turkish first lady invites French counterpart to Turkey

Emine Erdogan tweets photos of her meeting with Brigitte Macron last week
Fresh Tunisia arrests over wave of unrest
Fresh Tunisia arrests over wave of unrest

Activists have called for a major protest Friday over the measures introduced at the start of the year that are expected to see prices rise.
Court remands man linked to Istanbul airport attack
Court remands man linked to Istanbul airport attack

Georgian national Zurab Idoidze has been accused of aiding terrorist who blew himself up during operation in Georgia
Turkey to not import meat in future
Turkey to not import meat ‘in future’

Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Ahmet Esref Fakibaba says Turkey aims to export meat
160 Syrians held in western Turkey
160 Syrians held in western Turkey

Gendarmerie teams in Izmir carry out operations against people trying to reach Greece using illegal routes  

News

Egypt, Saudi call for maintaining Jerusalem status
Egypt Saudi call for maintaining Jerusalem status

Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Jerusalem (Qudus) images in the 1930s
Jerusalem Qudus images in the 1930s

Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017
Israel seized 2 500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

Likud Party approves annexation of W. Bank settlements
Likud Party approves annexation of W Bank settlements

Erdogan hails Turkish nation’s firm stance on Jerusalem
Erdogan hails Turkish nation s firm stance on Jerusalem

Egypt denies ‘tacit’ acceptance of US Jerusalem move
Egypt denies tacit acceptance of US Jerusalem move

Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem
Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem

Israel vote on Jerusalem violates int'l law: Egypt
Israel vote on Jerusalem violates int'l law Egypt

Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU
Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU

Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey probing Libyan-bound ship seized by Greece
Turkey probing Libyan-bound ship seized by Greece

Turkey among 'top ten' countries in book diversity
Turkey among 'top ten' countries in book diversity

Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister

Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 