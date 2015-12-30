Update: 15:15, 13 January 2018 Saturday

Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces have held a total of 683 undocumented migrants as they were attempting to illegally cross the country’s borders, the military said Saturday.

Border troops on Friday rounded up 577 migrants, who were trying to illegally cross into Turkey from Syria, according to a statement issued by the Turkish General Staff.

It said four more migrants were held as they were attempting to cross into Syria, while two others were held at the Iranian border.

Another 100 people were detained at the Greek border, the military said, adding 50 of them had tried to illegally enter Greece, while the remaining 50 attempted to cross into Turkey.