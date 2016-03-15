Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:21, 13 January 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 15:35, 13 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say

World Bulletin / News Desk

A delegation from the U.S. Department of State has reportedly visited areas held by the PKK/PYD terrorist group in northern Syria.

The delegation, headed by diplomat Max Martin, met with PKK/PYD commander Aldar Xelil and senior members Fevze Yusuf and Bedran Ciya Kurd during the visit on Friday, local sources said.

The U.S. officials were briefed about the terrorist group's demands for the set-up of a federal system in Syria, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions over talking to the media.

The delegation also visited the northern city of Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) and held talks with Sahin Cilo, the commander of the U.S.-backed SDF that is largely controlled and manned by the PKK/PYD.

They later met with members of the Raqqah provincial council, which was founded by the PKK/PYD to give the impression that the city was being run by a civil administration.

There was no comment from the U.S. State Department on the report.

Cilo is one of the main PKK/PYD commanders and has been supervising the group's military operations in northern Syria in coordination with U.S. officials.

Talal Silo, a defected SDF spokesman who has fled to Turkey, earlier told Anadolu Agency that Cilo and the U.S. administration were in "full coordination".

The PKK/PYD is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU as well as Turkey -- resumed its armed campaign in July 2015. Since then, it has killed more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.



Related US PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting

Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister

In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus

Rauf Denktas, founding president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, passed away on Jan. 13, 2012
KRG s premier meets Pope in Vatican
KRG’s premier meets Pope in Vatican

The duo discuss issues including the situation of Christians in Iraq and the problems between Erbil and Baghdad.
UN official Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'
UN official: Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'

There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 

Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening

He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
US Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
Trump slams immigration from African Latin countries
Trump slams immigration from African, Latin countries

'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says

News

Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister

Turkish religious leader warns Americans about FETO
Turkish religious leader warns Americans about FETO

US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet

US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

Canada, US to host meeting on North Korea
Canada US to host meeting on North Korea

US envoy: Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue
US envoy Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue

Manbij civilians protest PKK/PYD killings
Manbij civilians protest PKK PYD killings

UK 'aware' of links between PKK and PYD/YPG
UK 'aware' of links between PKK and PYD YPG

8 PKK suspects arrested in southern Turkey
8 PKK suspects arrested in southern Turkey

7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey
7 PKK 'neutralized' last week in Turkey

Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 