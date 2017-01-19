At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

World Bulletin / News Desk
One year into the job, Nikki Haley stands out as the star of President Donald Trump's administration, and diplomats say the UN ambassador is directing some of that star power into a likely White House bid.
The 45-year-old Republican resorted to a veto to block criticism from the UN Security Council and threatened reprisals against those who voted against Washington at the General Assembly.
The clash gave UN ambassadors a reality check: Haley, they say, is a politician, not a diplomat, and at the United Nations, she is playing to a domestic audience.
"She is not trying to win votes at the General Assembly. She is trying to win votes for 2020 or 2024," a council diplomat said. "She is clearly using this position to run for something, that's obvious."
The former South Carolina governor arrived at the United Nations last year, promising a "new day" under Trump's America First policy and vowing to "take names" of countries that don't toe the line.
Seen at the outset as a foreign policy lightweight, Haley was quickly taken seriously because of her close ties to the unpredictable Trump.
Over the past year, she has pushed through three new sets of sanctions against North Korea, bringing China and Russia on side to tackle what Trump sees as his administration's number one security threat.
Those sanctions won the unanimous backing of the council, where finding common ground with Haley is testing diplomatic skills.
The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley is hawkish on Iran, fiercely pro-Israel and a strong advocate of cost-cutting at the United Nations.
"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'
Rauf Denktas, founding president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, passed away on Jan. 13, 2012
The duo discuss issues including the situation of Christians in Iraq and the problems between Erbil and Baghdad.
There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman
Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says