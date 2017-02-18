09:29, 14 January 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on January 14

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

TOKAT/YOZGAT - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend provincial congress meetings of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in central Anatolian Tokat and Yozgat provinces.

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to attend meeting of Palestinian Liberation Organization’s central council in Ramallah.

TUNISIA

TUNIS - Following ongoing demonstrations in Tunisia against raft of government austerity measures.