PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Executive Committee called for a UN-sponsored international conference to solve the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine, local media reported late Saturday.
Palestine’s official WAFA news agency reported that the Committee convened in Ramallah ahead of a central council meeting of the PLO on Sunday.
In a statement, the Committee called on the international community to hold an international conference under the auspices of the U.N. for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state with its capital as East Jerusalem.
Last December, Palestinian President Abbas announced a meeting of the PLO Central Council to discuss steps to be taken against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
On Friday, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said it will not attend a central council meeting of the PLO.
“The meeting will be held in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, which means that senior Hamas officials won’t be able to attend,” said a senior Hamas official who preferred to remain anonymous told Anadolu Agency.
On Tuesday, the Islamic Jihad movement announced Tuesday that it will not participate in the meeting as it will be held in an Israeli occupied city.
Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'