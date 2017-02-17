France's Macron talks about Iran deal with Netanyahu

World Bulletin / News Desk
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged for the maintenance of Iran’s nuclear deal, the Elysee said on Saturday.
In a statement, the Elysee Palace said that Macron emphasized the importance of maintaining the nuclear deal struck in 2015 between Iran and world powers, including the U.S. He called on all sides of the agreement “to respect the commitments they made”.
The French President had already spoken with the U.S. President Donald Trump and called on him to respect the Iran deal.
On Friday, Trump extended sanctions relief to Iran for what he said would be the final time, calling on European allies to work with Washington to fix “significant flaws” in the nuclear deal.
Trump said in a statement that he is extending relief "only in order to secure our European allies’ agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal", keeping the agreement alive, for now.
The waiver Trump signed off on Friday must be issued every 120 days, which means the U.S. will continue to honor its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at least through the spring.
Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'