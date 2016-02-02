Worldbulletin News

Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert

‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Saturday that a missile alert to Hawaiians was sent by mistake.

In a statement, the Pentagon said: “The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error. State of Hawaii will send out a correction message as soon as possible.”

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted earlier that no missile threat existed.

Earlier on Saturday, locals in Hawaii received a text message read in all capital letters “Ballistic Missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

The alert, which came in the wake of nuclear threats between the U.S. and North Korea, caused widespread panic among the locals.

Richard Repoza, the spokesman for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said that it was a false alert and the agency was trying to determine what happened.



