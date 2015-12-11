11:01, 14 January 2018 Sunday

Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced a coalition called “Victory” for the elections scheduled on May, his office said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Prime Ministry’s press office said: “PM Abadi forms the Victory Coalition, calling on political groups to join this supra-sectarian national coalition.”

The statement quoted Abadi as saying, “Victory Coalition will protect victory with the blood of the martyrs and will continue fighting corruption".

“This coalition will work for all Iraqis and will strengthen national unity and sovereignty,” the statement read.

Iraq's parliamentary election is scheduled to be held in May.

Iraqi Prime Minister announced in December last year that the war against Daesh was over, saying that Iraq's border with Syria had been completely secured.