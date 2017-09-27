Today in History January 14

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1236
|Henry III marries Eleanor of Provence.
|1526
|Francis of France, held captive by Charles V for a year, signs the Treaty of Madrid, giving up most of his claims in France and Italy.
|1797
|Napoleon Bonaparte defeats the Austrians at Rivoli in northern Italy.
|1858
|Emperor Napoleon and Empress Eugenie escape unhurt after an Italian assassin throws a bomb at their carriage as they travel to the Paris Opera.
|1864
|Confederate President Jefferson Davis writes to General Joseph E. Johnson, observing that troops may need to be sent to Alabama or Mississippi.
|1911
|The USS Arkansas, the largest U.S. battleship, is launched from the yards of the New York Shipbuilding Company.
|1915
|The French abandon five miles of trenches to the Germans near Soissons.
|1916
|British authorities seize German attaché Franz von Papen's financial records confirming espionage activities in the U.S.
|1917
|A Provisional Parliament is established in Poland.
|1920
|Berlin is placed under martial law as 40,000 radicals rush the Reichstag; 42 are dead and 105 are wounded.
|1942
|President Franklin D. Roosevelt orders all aliens in the U.S. to register with the government.
|1943
|Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Charles DeGaulle meet at Casablanca to discuss the direction of the war.
|1943
|Italian occupation authorities refuse to deport Jews living in their territories in France.
|1969
|A blast on the U.S. carrier Enterprise in the Pacific results in 24 dead and 85 injured.
|1980
|The United Nations votes 104-18 to deplore the Soviet aggression in Afghanistan.
|2000
|UN tribunal sentences 5 Bosnian Croats to prison for up to 25 years; they were charged with killing some 100 Muslims in a Bosnian village in 1993.
|2004
|The Republic of Georgia restores the "five cross flag" as its national flag after some 500 years of disuse.
|2005
|Huygens probe lands on Saturn's moon Titan.
|2010
|Yemen declares war on al-Qaeda terrorist group.
|2011
|Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, former president of Tunisia, flees to Saudi Arabia after a series of demonstrations against his regime.
US decision on Jerusalem, Assad regime's attacks on civilians in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta made headlines in November December
Independence polls in Kurdish Regional Government, Catalonia region and Rohingya crisis made headlines
End of war in Columbia and Myanmar's military operations against Rohingya Muslims made headlines in July and August
Deadly terror attack in Manchester and political crisis in Arab Gulf dominated headlines in May/June 2017