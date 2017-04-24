11:43, 14 January 2018 Sunday

Fire kills eight, wounds 50 in northern Portugal

World Bulletin / News Desk

Fire ripped through a local community centre in northern Portugal late Saturday, killing eight people and injuring another 50, police said.

"Around 70 people were having dinner in the building when the fire broke out and we have a number of dead people as well as between 50 and 60 people injured," civil protection chief Paulo Santos told AFP.

Tondela mayor Jose Antonio Jesus told RTP public television that the fire broke out when a wood-burning stove exploded as people gathered for an amateur card tournament where they were playing Sueca, a very popular game in Portugal.

The fire spread very rapidly but was finally quenched after an hour, the Tondela fire service said.