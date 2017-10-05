4 schoolchildren drown in India as boat capsizes

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least four children died on Saturday after a boat carrying 40 schoolchildren capsized in the Arabian Sea, 135 kilometers (83.8 miles) from Mumbai city in western Mahrashtra state, said officials.
According to local media reports, 32 children have been rescued by local fishermen and administration. The students were on a picnic when they boarded the boat. They were not wearing any life jackets and the boat was overcrowded.
Manjunath Singe, the district superintendent, confirmed the death toll to Anadolu Agency over the phone.
In a separate incident, at least five people were killed in a chopper crash in Mumbai.
Two pilots and five officials of the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were on board when it crashed off the Mumbai coast.
The wreckage was found along with five bodies, said the Indian navy in a tweet from its official account.
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation comes under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'