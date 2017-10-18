Pakistan rejects Indian army's 'nuclear bluff' comment

World Bulletin / News Desk
Pakistan on Saturday condemned a recent statement from the Indian army chief calling it tantamount to an "invitation for [a] nuclear encounter".
Indian army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Friday that his forces were ready to cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the Indian government.
“If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff,” he said, according to Indian daily Hindustan Times.
Responding to the statement Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said in tweet: "Very irresponsible statement by Indian Army Chief, not befitting his office. Amounts to invitation for nuclear encounter. If that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve.The general's doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah.”
Pakistan's Foreign Office called the Indian army chief's statement the representation of a sinister mindset that has taken hold of India.
"Pakistan has demonstrated deterrence capability. These are not issues to be taken lightly. There must not be any misadventure based on miscalculation. Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself," said Mohammad Faisal, spokesman for the Foreign Office in a statement.
The Pakistan army also reacted saying Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state.
"We are a professional army, responsible nuclear state and resilient nation. India must not remain in illusion,” Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, spokesman of the Pakistan military, told state-broadcaster PTV World.
He added that Pakistan had credible nuclear capability, exclusively meant for the "threat from the east", referring to the eastern border it shares with India. "But we believe it’s a weapon of deterrence not a choice."
