Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:26, 14 January 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
12:28, 14 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Pakistan rejects Indian army's 'nuclear bluff' comment
Pakistan rejects Indian army's 'nuclear bluff' comment

Pakistani army says nuclear weapons are only for deterrence

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan on Saturday condemned a recent statement from the Indian army chief calling it tantamount to an "invitation for [a] nuclear encounter".

Indian army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Friday that his forces were ready to cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the Indian government.

“If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff,” he said, according to Indian daily Hindustan Times.

Responding to the statement Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said in tweet: "Very irresponsible statement by Indian Army Chief, not befitting his office. Amounts to invitation for nuclear encounter. If that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve.The general's doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah.”

Pakistan's Foreign Office called the Indian army chief's statement the representation of a sinister mindset that has taken hold of India.

"Pakistan has demonstrated deterrence capability. These are not issues to be taken lightly. There must not be any misadventure based on miscalculation. Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself," said Mohammad Faisal, spokesman for the Foreign Office in a statement.

The Pakistan army also reacted saying Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state.

"We are a professional army, responsible nuclear state and resilient nation. India must not remain in illusion,” Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, spokesman of the Pakistan military, told state-broadcaster PTV World.

He added that Pakistan had credible nuclear capability, exclusively meant for the "threat from the east", referring to the eastern border it shares with India. "But we believe it’s a weapon of deterrence not a choice."



Related Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19

Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
White House pushes back over Trump N Korea quote
White House pushes back over Trump N. Korea quote

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Powerful 7 3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru
Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru

No casualties or damages have yet been reported
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election

Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert

‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine

Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
UN chief says fully committed to peace in Colombia
UN chief says fully ‘committed’ to peace in Colombia

Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting

Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister

In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'

News

US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan

'US, Pakistan tensions undercut regional peace'
US Pakistan tensions undercut regional peace'

US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan

Afghan refugees in Pakistan reluctant to return home
Afghan refugees in Pakistan reluctant to return home

Turkish agency builds over 600 water wells in Pakistan
Turkish agency builds over 600 water wells in Pakistan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 