12:43, 14 January 2018 Sunday

Explosion injures 8 in northern Albania

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least eight people were injured in a bomb explosion in Albania's northern Shkodra city, police said on Saturday.

Police said in a statement that two of the injured were in serious condition after an explosive-laden motorcycle blew up in front of an apartment.

Three of the injured were transferred to a hospital in capital Tirana and five slightly wounded were hospitalized in Shkodra's regional hospital.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses and have arrested suspects as part of the investigation.

Albanian authorities have not yet revealed the nature of the attack.