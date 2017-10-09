14:05, 14 January 2018 Sunday

Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru

World Bulletin / News Desk

An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale hit the coast of Peru on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake struck about 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari at a depth of 12 kilometers (7 miles), the USGS said.

No casualties or damages have yet been reported.