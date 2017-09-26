Saudi-led planes strike rebel sites in central Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk
Saudi-led coalition warplanes on Sunday struck Houthi rebel positions in central Yemen.
The raids targeted Houthi military sites in the Qaifa district in the central al-Bayda province, pro-government commander Hussein al-Humaiqani told Anadolu Agency.
He said a number of rebels were killed and injured in the attacks without specifying the exact toll.
There was no comment from the Houthi militia on the claim.
On Saturday, coalition planes struck a rebel training camp in al-Bayda, reportedly leaving dozens dead.
Yemen has fallen into civil war in 2014, when the Houthi militia overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa, forcing the internationally-recognized government to set up an interim capital in the coastal city of Aden.
In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its other Arab allies launched a massive military campaign aimed at reversing Houthi gains and shoring up the Yemeni government.
