Philippines raises volcano alert level

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Philippines has raised the alert level at the volcano in the northern province of Albay after it spewed grayish steam and ash plume three times in less than24 hours.
Mayon, one of the most active volcanoes in the country, first spewed ashes, which reached 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in a phreatic eruption, lasting for almost two hours on Saturday afternoon. It was followed by other phreatic eruptions early morning on Sunday.
In a bulletin on early Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) raised the alert status of the Mayon volcano one notch to level 2, which means the current activity is "probably of magmatic origin, which could lead to more phreatic eruptions or eventually to hazardous magmatic eruptions".
It also noted that a "faint crater glow" was observed on Saturday evening and Mayon has been “slightly swelling” since October and November last year.
At least 900 families living around Mayon volcano have been evacuated to centers due to the major threat of eruptions.
Residents of the areas are also advised to wear face masks due to ash fall.
In a separate incident, six people have been killed in central and southern Philippines due to landslides triggered by heavy rains over the weekend, local officials said.
Four people were killed in a wall collapse in the central province of Tacloban, while two senior citizens were buried alive in a landslide in the southern province of Lanao del Sur, the officials were quoted as saying by GMA News.
Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing due to the flash floods that hit several areas in the provinces.
Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'