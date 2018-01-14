Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:26, 14 January 2018 Sunday
Science&Technology
Update: 16:42, 14 January 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Iran removes block on Telegram
Iran removes block on Telegram

Journalists were able to access the service on Sunday and officials confirmed it has been restored.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran has lifted restrictions imposed during recent protests on the country's most popular social media app Telegram.

"The information concerning the end of filtering on Telegram is correct," a spokesman for the telecoms ministry told AFP.

Telegram, which counts some 25 million users in Iran, was blocked on mobile phones during the five days of unrest that hit dozens of cities over the new year.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said the restrictions on Telegram had been "entirely lifted under orders of (President Hassan Rouhani)."

The government accused "counter-revolutionaries" and foreign groups of inciting violence via social media during the unrest, and also temporarily cut mobile access to photo sharing app Instagram.

They also blocked some VPN privacy apps, which are commonly used to get around longstanding bans on sites such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Rouhani said during the unrest that the restrictions were necessary, but should not be "indefinite".

He accused conservative opponents of using the protests to impose widespread censorship.

"You want to take the opportunity to shut down this social media for eternity. You might sleep well, but 40 million people had problems... 100,000 people lost their jobs," Rouhani said on January 9, referring to complaints that many businesses were hit by the Telegram shutdown.

The head of the country's cybercrime committee, Abdolsamad Khoramabadi, had earlier criticised the government for not blocking Telegram sooner, and said officials should be "punished" if it was found they deliberately failed to act against online "trouble-makers and enemies".

Conservatives have also called for the development of local apps to replace Instagram and Telegram.

Rouhani's support for temporary restrictions still represented something of a reversal for a president who has vowed to end all online censorship.

Just three weeks before the unrest, on December 19, Rouhani told the country's first conference on civil liberties: "We will not seek to filter social media. Our telecoms minister promises the people he will never touch the filtering button."



Related iran telegram
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Iran removes block on Telegram
Iran removes block on Telegram

Journalists were able to access the service on Sunday and officials confirmed it has been restored.
Online games set to help visually impaired
Online games set to help visually impaired

Computer scholars develop games letting impaired people improve their sight through online games
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era

Project 'Neogene' to study DNA samples from Turkey's Anatolian region
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

The "growing societal unease" over the intensive use of smartphones by children is "at some point is likely to impact even Apple", they warned. 
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

Such people would be "central" in their social networks, and thus likelier to spread disease-causing germs from one group to another.
The most important smartphones of 2017
The most important smartphones of 2017

From wallet-busters to wallet-friendly.
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market

Aselsan device for monitoring vehicles' speed and distance expected to avoid outflow of almost €1 billion ($1.17 billion)
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Social media users call out company for echoing Trump policy
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025

Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC) chairman Xu Heyi said over the weekend the company will phase out sales of conventional cars in Beijing by 2020 and nationwide by 2025, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Apple acquires music app Shazam
Apple acquires music app Shazam

Shazam, which identifies songs from short excerpts, likely to be rolled into Apple’s mobile device software
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023

Turkish defense minister in London says 'there will be no delay'
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open

Local tech start-ups in Gaza Strip must work around Israeli blockade; open borders could boost their opportunities
UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'
UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'

Activists and tech leaders including Tesla's Elon Musk have called on the UN to ban fully-automated weapons systems that could revolutionise warfare while putting civilians at heightened risk. 
Twitter rolls out 280-character tweets to most users
Twitter rolls out 280-character tweets to most users

Tweet capacity doubled in almost all supported languages
Turkey opens its first humanoid robotics factory
Turkey opens its first humanoid robotics factory

AkinSoft company starts mass production of human-robots named 'Ada GH5'
Apple briefly worth more than 900B
Apple briefly worth more than $900B

iPhone-maker on track to be first $1 trillion company in US

News

Iran rejects any change to nuclear deal
Iran rejects any change to nuclear deal

Iran shaken by second earthquake within hours
Iran shaken by second earthquake within hours

Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops
Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops

Who is stirring up trouble in Iran?
Who is stirring up trouble in Iran

90 students detained in Iran protests: Lawmaker
90 students detained in Iran protests Lawmaker

Netanyahu discusses Iran with Europe leaders by phone
Netanyahu discusses Iran with Europe leaders by phone






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 