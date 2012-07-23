Update: 17:29, 14 January 2018 Sunday

Turkey: 1 soldier killed in terrorist PKK attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

One soldier was killed Sunday in a PKK terror attack in Turkey’s southeastern Hakkari province, according to security sources.

From the Iraqi border, the PKK terrorists attacked a military base in the province's Cukurca district, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A soldier was wounded in the attack and later succumbed to his wounds at Hakkari State Hospital.

Anti-terror operations are ongoing in the province, the sources added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.