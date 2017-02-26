Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
09:28, 15 January 2018 Monday
Middle East
Update: 02:30, 15 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
White Helmets urge end to attacks on Syria's E. Ghouta
White Helmets urge end to attacks on Syria's E. Ghouta

Airstrikes by Assad regime, backed by Russian warplanes, have increased in last 16 days, civil defense agency says

World Bulletin / News Desk

White Helmets, a Syrian civil defense agency, on Sunday called for an end to attacks by the Assad regime on the besieged Damascus suburb Eastern Ghouta.

"The Syrian regime carries out military operations against the people of Eastern Ghouta despite all the agreements signed to keep civilians away from the conflict zones. The media outlets of the regime report false news saying the civilians were evacuated from the war zone," said a statement on their social media account.

The group requested humanitarian aid and urgent medical assistance for people living in the besieged district.

Airstrikes by the regime, backed by Russian warplanes, have intensified in the last 16 days in Eastern Ghotua, it added.

The area was hit by 645 missile attacks, 3,031 artillery attacks and 695 airstrikes over the past 16 days killing at least 177 civilians, including 51 children and 34 women, according to the statement.

In 2017, a total of 1,337 civilians were killed in Eastern Ghouta in attacks by regime forces, the White Helmets previously said on Tuesday. The victims included 12 of its members.

Last year, regime and pro-regime forces carried out 403 air raids and 7,325 artillery attacks, the agency said.

Some weapons including barrel bombs and napalm bombs, which have been restricted by international law, were unrelentingly used by the regime and affiliated armed groups in Eastern Ghouta, it added.

Home to some 400,000 inhabitants, Eastern Ghouta has remained under a crippling siege by the Assad regime since late 2012.

It falls within a network of de-escalation zones -- endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran -- in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

 



Related syria white helmets
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
White House pushes back over Trump N Korea quote
White House pushes back over Trump N. Korea quote

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Al-Aqsa subjected to 'over 40 attacks a month' in 2017
Al-Aqsa subjected to 'over 40 attacks a month' in 2017

Palestinian minister says Israeli government violates Christian, Muslim places of worship
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19

Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Powerful 7 3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru
Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru

No casualties or damages have yet been reported
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election

Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert

‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine

Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
UN chief says fully committed to peace in Colombia
UN chief says fully ‘committed’ to peace in Colombia

Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting

Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders

News

Syria: 329 civilians killed in E. Ghouta in 2 months
Syria 329 civilians killed in E Ghouta in 2 months

Manbij businesses to close in protest of PKK/PYD
Manbij businesses to close in protest of PKK PYD

Turkish military convoy dispatched to Syrian border
Turkish military convoy dispatched to Syrian border

Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue

Erdogan: No one can establish new state in north Syria
Erdogan No one can establish new state in north Syria

Turkey’s Diyanet sets up 1,000 tents for Syrians
Turkey s Diyanet sets up 1 000 tents for Syrians

Assad regime intensifies attacks on Eastern Ghouta
Assad regime intensifies attacks on Eastern Ghouta

White Helmet shot dead in Syria’s Idlib province
White Helmet shot dead in Syria s Idlib province

7 White Helmets volunteers shot dead in Syria
7 White Helmets volunteers shot dead in Syria

Syria's White Helmets rescuers will not attend Oscars
Syria's White Helmets rescuers will not attend Oscars

Syria's White Helmets win Swedish rights prize
Syria's White Helmets win Swedish rights prize






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 