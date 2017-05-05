Update: 10:16, 15 January 2018 Monday

Hamas member injured in Lebanon bomb blast

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Hamas member was injured in a bomb blast in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Palestinian group has confirmed.

The blast took place as Mohamed Hemdan Abo Hamza was about to board his car in Sidon, a Lebanese security source said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.

He said Abo Hamza was slightly injured in the attack.

Hamas leader Jihad Taha blamed Israel for the attack.

Lebanese security forces imposed a security cordon around the site of the blast.

Sidon is home to the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.