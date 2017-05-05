Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:32, 15 January 2018 Monday
Middle East
Update: 10:16, 15 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Hamas member injured in Lebanon bomb blast
Hamas member injured in Lebanon bomb blast

Blast occurred in Sidon, home to largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Hamas member was injured in a bomb blast in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Palestinian group has confirmed.

The blast took place as Mohamed Hemdan Abo Hamza was about to board his car in Sidon, a Lebanese security source said on condition of anonymity because he was unauthorized to speak to media.

He said Abo Hamza was slightly injured in the attack.

Hamas leader Jihad Taha blamed Israel for the attack.

Lebanese security forces imposed a security cordon around the site of the blast.

Sidon is home to the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.



Related Hamas lebanon
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Iraqi parliament speaker calls for disarming militias
Iraqi parliament speaker calls for disarming ‘militias’

Salim al-Jubouri also stresses need to support war-ravaged Nineveh province in post-ISIL era  
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”
White House pushes back over Trump N Korea quote
White House pushes back over Trump N. Korea quote

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Al-Aqsa subjected to 'over 40 attacks a month' in 2017
Al-Aqsa subjected to 'over 40 attacks a month' in 2017

Palestinian minister says Israeli government violates Christian, Muslim places of worship
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19

Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Powerful 7 3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru
Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru

No casualties or damages have yet been reported
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election

Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert

‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine

Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
UN chief says fully committed to peace in Colombia
UN chief says fully ‘committed’ to peace in Colombia

Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities

News

Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting

Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Abbas, ex-Hamas chief discuss US decision on Jerusalem
Abbas ex-Hamas chief discuss US decision on Jerusalem

Hamas declares ‘day of rage’ over Jerusalem crisis
Hamas declares day of rage over Jerusalem crisis

Hamas: Israeli ban on Swiss officials 'inhuman'
Hamas Israeli ban on Swiss officials 'inhuman'

Beirut: 'Israel violated Lebanon border 11,000 times'
Beirut 'Israel violated Lebanon border 11 000 times'

Clashes erupt outside US embassy in Beirut
Clashes erupt outside US embassy in Beirut

Lebanon’s PM to meet world powers in Paris
Lebanon s PM to meet world powers in Paris

Hariri: Iran behind Hezbollah's involvement in region
Hariri Iran behind Hezbollah's involvement in region

Hariri: Lebanon cannot do anything about Hezbollah
Hariri Lebanon cannot do anything about Hezbollah

Hariri: Hezbollah’s position in region ‘unacceptable’
Hariri Hezbollah s position in region unacceptable






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 