Today in History January 15

|1624
|Riots flare in Mexico when it is announced that all churches are to be closed.
|1811
|In a secret session, Congress plans to annex Spanish East Florida.
|1865
|Union troops capture Fort Fisher, North Carolina.
|1913
|The first telephone line between Berlin and New York is inaugurated.
|1919
|Peasants in Central Russia rise against the Bolsheviks.
|1920
|The Dry Law goes into effect in the United States. Selling liquor and beer becomes illegal.
|1920
|The United States approves a $150 million loan to Poland, Austria and Armenia to aid in their war with the Russian communists.
|1927
|The Dumbarton Bridge opens in San Francisco carrying the first auto traffic across the bay.
|1929
|The U.S. Senate ratifies the Kellogg-Briand anti-war pact.
|1930
|Amelia Earhart sets an aviation record for women at 171 mph in a Lockheed Vega.
|1936
|In London, Japan quits all naval disarmament talks after being denied equality.
|1944
|The U.S. Fifth Army successfully breaks the German Winter Line in Italy with the capture of Mount Trocchio.
|1949
|Chinese Communists occupy Tientsin after a 27-hour battle with Nationalist forces.
|1965
|Sir Winston Churchill suffers a severe stroke.
|1967
|Some 462 Yale faculty members call for an end to the bombing in North Vietnam.
|1973
|US President Richard Nixon announces the suspension of offensive action by US troops in Vietnam.
|1973
|Four of six remaining Watergate defendants plead guilty.
|1975
|The Alvor Agreement is signed, ending the Angolan War of independence and granting the country independence from Portugal.
|1976
|Sara Jane Moore sentenced to life in prison for her failed attempt to assassinate US President Gerald Ford.
|1991
|UN deadline for Iraq to withdraw its forces from occupied Kuwait passes, setting the stage for Operation Desert Storm.
|1991
|Britain's Queen Elizabeth II approves Australia instituting its own Victoria Cross honors system, the first county in the British Commonwealth permitted to do so.
|1992
|Slovenia and Croatia's independence from the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia is recognized by the international community.
|2001
|Wikipedia goes online.
