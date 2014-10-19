Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:31, 15 January 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
11:14, 15 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Philippines warns of volcano eruption
Philippines warns of volcano eruption

Thousands flee to safer grounds in fear of possible hazardous eruption of Mayon volcano

World Bulletin / News Desk

Another two incidents of lava collapse were recorded Monday morning at the Mayon volcano in the northern Philippine province of Albay as the country's seismological office is poised to further raise the alert level.

The lava flow, which is composed of volcanic debris and fast-moving hot gases, comes after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) late Sunday raised the alert level on Mayon once again -- from level 2 to 3 -- which means a "hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days".

Level 5 represents the highest warning, which means an eruption is ongoing.

The raise of the alert level came after the volcano’s "relatively high unrest" with three recorded phreatic eruptions and 158 rockfall events since Saturday afternoon.

"Technically, Mayon has been erupting non-explosive magmatic eruption with lava flow being issued out of the summit crater," Philvolcs director Renato Solidum said as quoted by ABS-CBN News.

The latest volcanic activity has brought ash fall in the towns located on the southwestern flank of Mayon’s crater.

Some 12,000 people have fled to evacuation centers located on safer grounds, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday.

Authorities have also extended the danger zone from 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) around Mayon to 8 kilometers (5 miles) following the lava flow.

The local disaster agency has ordered the suspension of classes in the entire province of Albay due to the possible major eruption of the volcano as well as heavy rains.

Mayon, renowned for its perfect cone, last erupted in 2014. It also erupted in 2013, killing four European mountain climbers and a Filipino guide.

Its most destructive eruption was in February 1841, when lava flows buried a town and killed 1,200 people. Minor eruptions were recorded in 1984, 1993, 2008, 2009 and 2010.



Related Philippines volcano
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Iraqi parliament speaker calls for disarming militias
Iraqi parliament speaker calls for disarming ‘militias’

Salim al-Jubouri also stresses need to support war-ravaged Nineveh province in post-ISIL era  
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”
White House pushes back over Trump N Korea quote
White House pushes back over Trump N. Korea quote

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Al-Aqsa subjected to 'over 40 attacks a month' in 2017
Al-Aqsa subjected to 'over 40 attacks a month' in 2017

Palestinian minister says Israeli government violates Christian, Muslim places of worship
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19

Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Powerful 7 3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru
Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru

No casualties or damages have yet been reported
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election

Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert

‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine

Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
UN chief says fully committed to peace in Colombia
UN chief says fully ‘committed’ to peace in Colombia

Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities

News

Philippines raises volcano alert level
Philippines raises volcano alert level

Indonesia: Bali airport stays shut due to volcanic ash
Indonesia Bali airport stays shut due to volcanic ash

Observers fear Indonesian eruption as 50,000 evacuated
Observers fear Indonesian eruption as 50 000 evacuated

Thousands flee as tremors shake Indonesian volcano
Thousands flee as tremors shake Indonesian volcano

Guatemala volcano eruption subsides after hasty evacuations
Guatemala volcano eruption subsides after hasty evacuations

Costa Rica closes 2 airports after volcano eruptions
Costa Rica closes 2 airports after volcano eruptions

Philippine news website's licence revoked after Duterte threat
Philippine news website's licence revoked after Duterte threat

Philippines arrests Chinese, Taiwanese in telecom fraud
Philippines arrests Chinese Taiwanese in telecom fraud

Philippines' Duterte vows to get to truth of deadly mall blaze
Philippines' Duterte vows to get to truth of deadly mall

Philippines storm death toll climbs to 240, scores missing
Philippines storm death toll climbs to 240 scores missing

Son of Philippine president steps down as deputy mayor
Son of Philippine president steps down as deputy mayor






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 