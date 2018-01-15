Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:32, 15 January 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
12:23, 15 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured

A cascade of glass, metal and other material crashed onto the ground floor when part of the mezzanine level gave way.

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 75 people were injured Monday when a mezzanine floor at Indonesia's stock exchange building collapsed into the lobby, police said, with victims carried out of the debris-filled building on stretchers.

A Jakarta police spokesman said the collapse was an accident and not the result of an exp0losion.

National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told AFP 75 people had been injured. There were no reports of deaths so far.

Television images showed chaotic scenes as victims were taken to hospital or lay on the ground outside the tower complex in the centre of the sprawling city's business district.

"I saw many people bleeding," student Rizki Noviandi, who was taking part in a competition at the exchange building, told Metro TV.

"So many people were carried out of the building and were left on the grass outside... until the ambulances arrived."

The lobby was filled with debris and toppled-over plants near a Starbucks coffee outlet, as hundreds of building employees were evacuated.

"Our search and rescue teams, the police, doctors, the firefighters are all still working," Wasisto said.

"They are cleaning the debris and also searching for other possible injuries," he added.

Those hurt mostly sustained injuries to their legs and arms, said Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono.

"The accident happened at the first floor... It's a floor where many employees are passing by... There are some victims but they have been taken to a nearby hospital," Yuwono told reporters.

The accident happened in one of two towers in the complex.

"There was a sound, like something had fallen off a building structure, for about 20 seconds. Everyone was panicking and people were immediately being evacuated," Amailia Putri Hasniawati, a journalist based at the exchange, told AFP.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident at the tower in Sudirman district, which was built in 1995.

In 2000 at least 10 people were killed and dozens injured by a car bomb at the exchange complex.

Despite the chaos Monday, stock exchange spokesman Rheza Andhika said trade continued as usual in the afternoon session.

The accident happened shortly after noon local time (0500 GMT) while the market was on its lunchtime break.

"There was a lound banging so people who were inside immediately ran outside of the building," said Metro TV journalist Marlia Zein. 

The local office of the World Bank is housed on the 12th floor of the complex, according to its website.

Reports at the time of the 2000 bombing said one of the men responsible was a member of the Free Aceh Movement, a separatist group which had been fighting for a free Islamic state in Aceh province since the mid-seventies.

Some 200 cars were also damaged in the blast when the bomb exploded in an underground parking lot of the stock exchange building.



Related Indonesia stock collaps
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Iraqi parliament speaker calls for disarming militias
Iraqi parliament speaker calls for disarming ‘militias’

Salim al-Jubouri also stresses need to support war-ravaged Nineveh province in post-ISIL era  
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”
White House pushes back over Trump N Korea quote
White House pushes back over Trump N. Korea quote

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Al-Aqsa subjected to 'over 40 attacks a month' in 2017
Al-Aqsa subjected to 'over 40 attacks a month' in 2017

Palestinian minister says Israeli government violates Christian, Muslim places of worship
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19

Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Powerful 7 3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru
Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru

No casualties or damages have yet been reported
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election

Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert

‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine

Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
UN chief says fully committed to peace in Colombia
UN chief says fully ‘committed’ to peace in Colombia

Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities

News

Borsa Istanbul closes year at record high
Borsa Istanbul closes year at record high

Stocks plunge after Flynn guilty plea
Stocks plunge after Flynn guilty plea

Turkish stocks up at open
Turkish stocks up at open

European stock markets drop at open
European stock markets drop at open

European stocks open mixed
European stocks open mixed

US stock market opens higher
US stock market opens higher

13 dead in Indonesia's second fatal boat accident in a week
13 dead in Indonesia's second fatal boat accident in a

At least eight dead as boat capsizes in Indonesia
At least eight dead as boat capsizes in Indonesia

Indonesia condemns Guatemala for Israeli embassy move
Indonesia condemns Guatemala for Israeli embassy move

Indonesia revokes Mount Agung emergency response status
Indonesia revokes Mount Agung emergency response status

Two Dead, Buildings Damaged by Indonesia Earthquake
Two Dead Buildings Damaged by Indonesia Earthquake

Indonesia urges OIC members to reconsider Israel ties
Indonesia urges OIC members to reconsider Israel ties






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 