Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

World Bulletin / News Desk
The economy of the Gaza Strip is on the verge of total collapse, Israeli security officials have warned.
According to Israeli daily Haaretz on Monday, security officials and military officers have voiced concern about the deteriorating situation in the Palestinian territory.
One security officer said Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero” and so is the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.
Haaretz said Israeli politicians were acting as if military pressure can continue on Gaza, ignoring the worsening economic situation in the strip.
“In the long term, continually deteriorating infrastructure brings the risk of an uncontrollable blow-up in the Strip,” the daily said.
The newspaper pointed out that the number of trucks crossing the Kerem Shalom crossing between Gaza and Israel dropped by half due to the decline in the purchasing power of the Palestinians living in Gaza.
It said about 95 percent of Gaza’s water was undrinkable and that unemployment was inching toward 50 percent and was even higher among young people.
Home to nearly two million Palestinians, the Gaza Strip has been reeling under a crippling siege by Israel since 2007.
Salim al-Jubouri also stresses need to support war-ravaged Nineveh province in post-ISIL era
Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Palestinian minister says Israeli government violates Christian, Muslim places of worship
Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities