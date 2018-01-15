13:53, 15 January 2018 Monday

Turkish Cargo launches flights to Miami

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Cargo has launched its flights to the U.S.’ city of Miami, Turkish flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) announced on Monday.

The operations, which is offering wide body cargo aircraft Boeing 777-200F, will begin on January 15, the airlines said in a statement.

"Turkish Cargo will be connecting Miami to more than 300 destinations in 120 countries with its Istanbul-Madrid-Miami departing flights and Miami-Houston-İstanbul return flights."

The flag cargo carrier will weekly transport 220 tons of cargo to the North American market, it said.



Previously, Turkish Cargo had been transporting 110 tons of belly cargo weekly via Turkish Airlines’ passenger aircraft to Chicago, Atlanta and New York.

Miami Airport is the largest in the U.S. and ranked 10th in the international cargo market, the company highlighted.

Turkish Cargo, a trademark of the Turkish Airlines, has been offering cargo services to more countries than any other airline in the world.