Turkish court convicts 2 for murder

World Bulletin / News Desk

A court on Monday handed down double aggravated life sentences to two people for killing a Syrian woman and a 10-month-old baby boy in northwestern Sakarya province in 2017

According to a Turkish judicial source, the defendants Birol Karacal and Celal Bay received 72 years in jail for "planned and afflictive murder", "killing a woman known to be pregnant", "killing a baby or a person who can not defend himself" and "sexual assault".

On July 6, in 2017, Syrian national Halid Al-Rahmun could not find his pregnant wife Emani and baby Halaf at home in the Kaynarca district of Sakarya. He sought help from the security forces.

The forces found the bodies at a forested land in Birlik neighborhood, and Karacal and Bay were remanded in custody.