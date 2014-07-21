Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:32, 15 January 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
16:43, 15 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
UN Security Council renews support for Afghanistan
UN Security Council renews support for Afghanistan

Delegation of United Nations Security Council visited war-ravaged country after more than 7 years

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members on Monday renewed their commitment and continued support to the war-ravaged Afghanistan.

The delegation of the UNSC visited the Afghan capital Kabul on Jan 13-15 after over 7 years.

It included representatives from all five permanent members -- China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- and ten non-permanent members from Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Peru, Poland and Sweden.

“In this meeting, matters of regional cooperation were discussed and it was pointed out that for stability in Afghanistan, pressure would be increased on Pakistan”, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

Kabul has long been blaming Pakistan for ‘imposing undeclared war’ against Afghanistan, a charge discarded by Islamabad.

The communique added that besides the security matters, issues related to poppy cultivation, the democratic process and the anti-corruption measures were also discussed.

President Ashraf Ghani told the visiting UNSC members that Kabul’s government’s endeavors for growth in economic ties with the Central Asia, China and Iran have yielded positive results.

“President Ghani pointed towards activities of terrorist groups, including Daesh, in Afghanistan and shared the examples and evidence about their motivation, activities, training and support from abroad,” the statement read.

For his part, Tadamichi Yamamoto, the secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan, said “The Kabul Process” meeting planned for Feb. 1 offers an opportunity for regional cooperation and reaching a political settlement with the armed opposition.

“This chance must not be missed…I once again call on the Taliban to express a clear willingness to begin negotiations towards a political settlement, and to start the initial dialogue,” he added.

The U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was also among the UNSC members, who traveled to Afghanistan.

Haley has consistently supported efforts to bolster international support and cooperation for peace and security in Afghanistan and the region, the U.S. Embassy noted in a statement.

Last month, the UNSC called for consolidating regional efforts for peace in Afghanistan. The UNSC on Dec. 21 deliberated upon threats to peace and security caused by terrorist acts in Afghanistan in line with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ latest report on the situation in the war-ravaged country.



Related UN afghanistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Iraqi parliament speaker calls for disarming militias
Iraqi parliament speaker calls for disarming ‘militias’

Salim al-Jubouri also stresses need to support war-ravaged Nineveh province in post-ISIL era  
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”
White House pushes back over Trump N Korea quote
White House pushes back over Trump N. Korea quote

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump said "I'd," not "I" as the newspaper reported.
Al-Aqsa subjected to 'over 40 attacks a month' in 2017
Al-Aqsa subjected to 'over 40 attacks a month' in 2017

Palestinian minister says Israeli government violates Christian, Muslim places of worship
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19
Death toll from California mudslides rises to 19

Five people are still missing after the mudslides, according to an update on the County of Santa Barbara's website, which warned people to "anticipate the numbers of missing persons to fluctuate significantly."
Powerful 7 3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru
Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits coast of Peru

No casualties or damages have yet been reported
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election
Iraqi PM announces coalition for May election

Haider al-Abadi forms Victory Coalition and calls on political groups to join his ‘supra-sectarian national coalition’
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert
Pentagon confirms false Hawaii missile alert

‘The U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii,’ says Pentagon
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine
PLO calls for UN-sponsored conference for Palestine

Palestine Liberation Organization calls for the assurance of the establishment of the Palestinian state
UN chief says fully committed to peace in Colombia
UN chief says fully ‘committed’ to peace in Colombia

Antonio Guterres says UN supports Colombian peace process
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities

News

Gun fight in northeastern Afghanistan kills 27
Gun fight in northeastern Afghanistan kills 27

Suicide attack in Afghan capital claims multiple lives
Suicide attack in Afghan capital claims multiple lives

Suicide attack kills 6 in Afghan capital Kabul
Suicide attack kills 6 in Afghan capital Kabul

Landmine kills 7 civilians in southern Afghanistan
Landmine kills 7 civilians in southern Afghanistan

Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

Deadly landmines kill nearly 1,950 Afghans in 2016
Deadly landmines kill nearly 1 950 Afghans in 2016

UN chief says fully ‘committed’ to peace in Colombia
UN chief says fully committed to peace in Colombia

At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention

UN chief welcomes reopened Korean hotline
UN chief welcomes reopened Korean hotline

UN urges DR Congo leader to keep promise to step down
UN urges DR Congo leader to keep promise to step

US to cut UN funding by $285 million next fiscal year
US to cut UN funding by 285 million next fiscal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 