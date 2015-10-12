Gazprom to invest $3.2B in TurkStream for 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk
Alexander Medvedev, deputy chairman of the management committee, said that tin 2018 the company will almost double its investments in TurkStream compared to last year.
He also said that the company will spend another 114.5 billion roubles to Nord Stream II, which will carry 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Germany per year.
Medvedev reminded that the company spent around 92.8 billion roubles in TurkStream last year.
The first line of the TurkStream natural gas project will reach the Turkish shore in May of this year and will be in service at the end of 2019.
The TurkStream project consists of two lines, the first of which will serve Turkey with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters, while the second line is planned to serve Europe.
Four hundred and fifty kilometers of pipes will be laid over a 930-kilometer route under the Black Sea to reach the Thrace region of Turkey along the Black Sea coast.
One of the suspects was allegedly plotting a bomb attack, police official says
The company will almost double its investments in 2018 on TurkStream compared to last year
Syrian woman, 10-months old baby boy killed in northwestern Sakarya province in 2017
Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will pay one-day working visit to capital Ankara, according to Turkish presidency
Cargo will connect Miami to 300 destinations in 120 countries, Turkish Airlines says
Turkish main opposition deputy chairman also slammed US forming security force with SDF
Canal Istanbul artificial route connecting Black and Marmara seas to run parallel to Bosphorus
Facility will employ 25,000 people, produce 60 million meters of denim fabric, 30 million garments annually
Public run started on Asian side Sunday morning and ended at July 15 Martyrs Bridge
PKK terrorists attack military base in eastern Hakkari province
Suspects are accused of helping migrants trying to cross into Europe via Greek islands
The Pegasus Airlines flight had taken off smoothly from the capital Ankara and landed in Trabzon, but skidded off the runway in the northern airport. No one was injured or killed in the landing.
Turkish artillery units hit PKK/PYD terrorist positions in Syria's northwestern Afrin province
Footage shows 5 tanks loaded on trucks and driven on unpaved road in southern Hatay province
Majority of migrants attempted to cross into Turkey from Syria, according to military
'No one can offer second-class status to Turkey,' says EU minister Omer Celik