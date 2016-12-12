Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:32, 15 January 2018 Monday
Science&Technology
Update: 17:26, 15 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations

Gersan to install charging stations throughout Turkey following agreement with Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. last month

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish firm Gersan Inc. will install the world's fastest electric vehicle charging stations, the Tesla Superchargers, the company's Sales and Marketing Manager Mustafa Serdar Salci told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency, Salci said the confidentiality agreement, signed last month between Gersan Inc. and Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. will firstly include the assembly and installation of Tesla's Superchargers and also AC/DC charging stations in Turkey.

"For now, we will only engage in the assembly of the Tesla Superchargers. However, as we gain experience, we will stay in contact with Tesla on the production of the Superchargers and for producing our own Tesla-compatible products. These will be handled under different agreements," he asserted.

Salci confirmed that Gersan Inc. has already started feasibility studies for locations where the Superchargers will be installed with the aim of ensuring that Tesla users can charge their cars all around the country.

The company plans to install Superchargers as well as AC/DC stations at a maximum distance of 200 kilometers, especially in intercity routes having followed developments very closely in housing, shopping malls, public spaces, and carparks, Salci said.

He noted that the company will initially invest nearly 10 million Turkish liras (approx. $2.6 million) but added that further investments would be required to increase the capacity and speed of the chargers.

 



Related Turkey tesla
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations

Gersan to install charging stations throughout Turkey following agreement with Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. last month
Iran removes block on Telegram
Iran removes block on Telegram

Journalists were able to access the service on Sunday and officials confirmed it has been restored.
Online games set to help visually impaired
Online games set to help visually impaired

Computer scholars develop games letting impaired people improve their sight through online games
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era

Project 'Neogene' to study DNA samples from Turkey's Anatolian region
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

The "growing societal unease" over the intensive use of smartphones by children is "at some point is likely to impact even Apple", they warned. 
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

Such people would be "central" in their social networks, and thus likelier to spread disease-causing germs from one group to another.
The most important smartphones of 2017
The most important smartphones of 2017

From wallet-busters to wallet-friendly.
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market

Aselsan device for monitoring vehicles' speed and distance expected to avoid outflow of almost €1 billion ($1.17 billion)
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Social media users call out company for echoing Trump policy
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025

Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC) chairman Xu Heyi said over the weekend the company will phase out sales of conventional cars in Beijing by 2020 and nationwide by 2025, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Apple acquires music app Shazam
Apple acquires music app Shazam

Shazam, which identifies songs from short excerpts, likely to be rolled into Apple’s mobile device software
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023

Turkish defense minister in London says 'there will be no delay'
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open

Local tech start-ups in Gaza Strip must work around Israeli blockade; open borders could boost their opportunities
UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'
UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'

Activists and tech leaders including Tesla's Elon Musk have called on the UN to ban fully-automated weapons systems that could revolutionise warfare while putting civilians at heightened risk. 
Twitter rolls out 280-character tweets to most users
Twitter rolls out 280-character tweets to most users

Tweet capacity doubled in almost all supported languages
Turkey opens its first humanoid robotics factory
Turkey opens its first humanoid robotics factory

AkinSoft company starts mass production of human-robots named 'Ada GH5'

News

2 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul
2 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

CHP calls on gov’t to be discreet on Afrin
CHP calls on gov t to be discreet on Afrin

Turkey unveils Canal Istanbul Project route
Turkey unveils Canal Istanbul Project route

Turkish-Algerian partnership launches textile facility
Turkish-Algerian partnership launches textile facility

Turkish military shipment to Syrian border continues
Turkish military shipment to Syrian border continues

Jerusalem awareness run held in Istanbul
Jerusalem awareness run held in Istanbul

Energy, tech losses pushes Wall Street to lower close
Energy tech losses pushes Wall Street to lower close

Tesla's Musk announces plans for semi-truck launch
Tesla's Musk announces plans for semi-truck launch

Tesla now 2nd largest US automaker as competitors' sales falter
Tesla now 2nd largest US automaker as competitors' sales falter

Elon Musk launches Neuralink to connect brains with computers
Elon Musk launches Neuralink to connect brains with computers

Norway revs electric cars to 100,000 units
Norway revs electric cars to 100 000 units

Tesla settles lawsuit with angry Norway motorists
Tesla settles lawsuit with angry Norway motorists






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 