Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish firm Gersan Inc. will install the world's fastest electric vehicle charging stations, the Tesla Superchargers, the company's Sales and Marketing Manager Mustafa Serdar Salci told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency, Salci said the confidentiality agreement, signed last month between Gersan Inc. and Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. will firstly include the assembly and installation of Tesla's Superchargers and also AC/DC charging stations in Turkey.

"For now, we will only engage in the assembly of the Tesla Superchargers. However, as we gain experience, we will stay in contact with Tesla on the production of the Superchargers and for producing our own Tesla-compatible products. These will be handled under different agreements," he asserted.

Salci confirmed that Gersan Inc. has already started feasibility studies for locations where the Superchargers will be installed with the aim of ensuring that Tesla users can charge their cars all around the country.

The company plans to install Superchargers as well as AC/DC stations at a maximum distance of 200 kilometers, especially in intercity routes having followed developments very closely in housing, shopping malls, public spaces, and carparks, Salci said.

He noted that the company will initially invest nearly 10 million Turkish liras (approx. $2.6 million) but added that further investments would be required to increase the capacity and speed of the chargers.