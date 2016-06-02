2 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two ISIL-linked terror suspects were arrested in a counter-terrorism operation in Istanbul on Monday, a police official said.

The official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the police have conducted an operation as part of efforts against ISIL terrorist activities.

The suspects included a person, known by his initials M.G., who made ISIL propaganda in social media and insulted high-level Turkish statesman.

Another suspects, known by his initials S.K., was allegedly plotting a bomb attack, the official added.