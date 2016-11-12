Attack on Toronto girl wearing hijab proves false

World Bulletin / News Desk
An alleged attack in Canada where an 11-year-old girl said her hijab was cut by a man wielding scissors never happened, Toronto police said Monday.
On Friday, police launched an investigation after a Muslim student in Toronto’s Scarborough district said someone tried to cut her hijab with scissors while she was walking to school.
News of the alleged attack drew swift condemnation from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory.
But on Monday, police said after a thorough investigation, authorities concluded that the attack never took place.
“We had, as everyone knows, allegations of an extremely serious crime on Friday which we investigated. We had a team of investigators who put together a significant amount of evidence and they came to the conclusion that the events that were alleged did not happen,” Toronto Police Service spokesperson Mark Pugash told Canadian media.
The prime minister’s office, Wynne and Tory said in separate statements that they were glad the incident never occurred.
No charges against the girl will be filed and the investigation is closed, police said.
'There were multiple lockers with anti-Muslim graffiti and it is being investigated,' police bureau said.
Fast-food chain apologizes after video surfaces on Twitter showing student being refused entry to London branch
Ofsted chief advises school inspectors to ask girls why they wear hijab to school
Businessman Rashid Nekkaz covered face with banknotes, pictures of Austrian foreign minister over so-called 'burqa ban'
Protestors: We are talking about Shariah law, which goes against the Constitution of Canada
Interior ministry says offenders could face fines, or be taken into custody
New Charlie Hebdo cover accused of stirring up hatred against Muslims by linking Islam to terrorism
Muslims now facing more serious threat as far-right groups not hesitating to use violence
Jewish, anti-Islamophobia groups make joint complaint about controversial tabloid piece
Donor pledges 1M pesos to each kin of fallen troops involved in Marawi operation where army fights ISIL-linked militants
Authorities claim they were operating without official permission
'Direct connection' between misleading information about Islam, uptick in Islamophobic attacks, says Imam Omar Suleiman
Syrian woman divorcing from husband instructed to remove headscarf at hearing