Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at opening session

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 slipped 0.40 percent to open at 111,708.37 points on Tuesday.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 dropped 450.83 points from Monday's close of 112,159.21.
The banking and holding sectors decreased 0.37 and 0.69 percent, respectively.
All sector indices started the day with a decline, while the tourism sector index was the worst hit, down 1.49 percent.
The U.S. dollar rose to 3.8200 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Monday's closing rate of 3.7850.
The euro-lira rate also increased to 4.6850 from previous day’s close at 4.6520.
The price of Brent oil stood at $69.98 per barrel as of 9 a.m. local time (0600GMT) Tuesday, compared with $69.95 Monday evening.
