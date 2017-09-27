Today in History January 16

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1547
|Ivan IV crowns himself the new Czar of Russia in Assumption Cathedral in Moscow.
|1786
|The Council of Virginia guarantees religious freedom.
|1847
|John C. Fremont, the famed "Pathfinder" of Western exploration, is appointed governor of California.
|1865
|General William T. Sherman begins a march through the Carolinas.
|1900
|The U.S. Senate recognizes the Anglo-German Treaty of 1899 by which the UK renounced its rights to the Samoan Islands.
|1909
|One of Ernest Shackleton's polar exploration teams reaches the Magnetic South Pole.
|1914
|Maxim Gorky is authorized to return to Russia after an eight year exile for political dissidence.
|1920
|The League of Nations holds its first meeting in Paris.
|1920
|Allies lift the blockade on trade with Russia.
|1939
|Franklin D. Roosevelt asks for an extension of the Social Security Act to include more women and children.
|1940
|Hitler cancels an attack in the West due to bad weather and the capture of German attack plans in Belgium.
|1942
|Japan's advance into Burma begins.
|1944
|Eisenhower assumes supreme command of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe.
|1945
|The U.S. First and Third armies link up at Houffalize, effectively ending the Battle of the Bulge.
|1956
|The Egyptian government makes Islam the state religion.
|1965
|Eighteen are arrested in Mississippi for the murder of three civil rights workers.
|1975
|The Irish Republican Army calls an end to a 25-day cease fire in Belfast.
|1979
|The Shah leaves Iran.
|1991
|The Persian Gulf War begins. The massive U.S.-led offensive against Iraq -- Operation Desert Storm -- ends on February 28, 1991, when President George Bush declares a cease-fire, and Iraq pledges to honor future coalition and U.N. peace terms.
