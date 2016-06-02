Update: 11:37, 16 January 2018 Tuesday

Police arrest 6 suspects in anti-drug raids

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish police on Tuesday arrested six suspects in an anti-drug operation in the southern province of Adana, a security source said.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, the police -- aided by sniffer dogs -- conducted simultaneous raids at 10 addresses across the city.

During the operation, six suspects were detained on charges of drug trafficking.

The suspects were later sent to the police department.