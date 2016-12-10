Worldbulletin News

Senior PKK terrorist arrested in western Turkey
Resat Karabalik was so-called commander in eastern Van province

World Bulletin / News Desk

A senior member of the PKK terror organization -- who is also known by his code name "Sefkan" -- was arrested in western Bursa province, a police source said on Tuesday.

Police caught Resat Karabalik, so-called commander of Aladaglar area in eastern Van province, in Harmancik district, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Karabalik, who joined the terror group in the 2000s, had earlier served as the so-called commander of Tendurek region in eastern Agri province, the source added.

He had hidden at a house of his relatives in western Kutahya province for some time.

Karabalik was sent to Van province where he was remanded by a court.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.



